Person killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Longwood Manor
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - One person was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night. 

Illinois State Police say two vehicles crash on southbound I-94 around 11:30 p.m. just north of where the interstate splits to I-57 in Longwood Manor

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries where they were later pronounced dead. 

I-94 south was closed until 6:50 a.m. with traffic diverted to 95th Street. 

No further information is available.  