Person killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

One person was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night.

Illinois State Police say two vehicles crash on southbound I-94 around 11:30 p.m. just north of where the interstate splits to I-57 in Longwood Manor.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries where they were later pronounced dead.

I-94 south was closed until 6:50 a.m. with traffic diverted to 95th Street.

No further information is available.