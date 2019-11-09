Person killed in crash on I-55 near La Grange

A man was killed Saturday in a crash on Interstate 55 near La Grange Road.

The man, 45, was stopped in a 1996 Ford pickup truck just before 6 a.m. when he was rear-ended by a 2016 Honda sedan in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

The pickup truck flew off the road and flipped over into a ditch, where it caught fire, state police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old Calumet Park man, refused medical attention, state police said. State police declined to say whether or not he would be cited or charged.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for over five hours as state police investigated, officials said. They have since been reopened.