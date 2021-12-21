Person killed in fiery crash in Bridgeport

A driver died Tuesday morning after crashing their car in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The person was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger at high speed after midnight in the 900 block of West Pershing Road when they lost control and crashed into a tree, police said.

The car was engulfed in flames and the driver was unable to be identified, police said.

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

