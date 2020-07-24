Person killed in I-290 crash near Forest Park

A person was killed in a crash Wednesday on the Eisenhower Expressway near Forest Park.

A crash involving a single-vehicle occurred about 2:04 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Des Plaines Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

A female suffered multiple injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled her death an accident.

Illinois State Police did not immediately provide additional information on the crash.