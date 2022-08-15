Person killed in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway

A person was killed in a rollover crash Monday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle just after midnight in the eastbound lanes on I-290 near 1st Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the striking vehicle lost control and the vehicle rolled over, police said. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured in the crash and declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.

All lanes were shut down and reopened around 4:37 a.m.