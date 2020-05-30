Person killed in vehicle crash on I-94 near suburban Northbrook

A person was killed in a vehicle crash Friday on Interstate 94 near north suburban Northbrook, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

An investigation found that about 9:45 p.m. someone driving a 2013 blue Volvo was traveling south on I-94 near Tower Road when they lost control of the vehicle and began to roll, state police said. The Volvo rolled over onto the Frontage Road and struck a 2019 silver Infinity head on.

The person in the Volvo was pronounced dead, state police said. The driver of Infinity was taken to the hospital in serious condition.