Person killed in overnight crash near I-55 and Midway Airport, police say

The Brief One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near 47th Street and Central Avenue in Forest View, near Interstate 55 and Midway International Airport, at about 1:10 a.m. Friday. Police said officers found the victim critically injured on the ground. An off-duty first responder provided medical aid before the victim was taken to a hospital, where they later died. The victim's identity has not been released, no other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



One person was killed in a crash near Interstate 55 and Midway International Airport early Friday, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 1:10 a.m. near 47th Street and Central Avenue in Forest View.

According to the Forest View Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the crash. When officers arrived, they found one person on the ground with critical injuries.

An off-duty first responder provided medical aid at the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries, police said.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not said what caused the crash, and the circumstances leading up to it remain under investigation.

What's next:

The area around 47th Street and Central Avenue remains closed to traffic as authorities investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.