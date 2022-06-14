Person on wave runner crashes into boat on Lake Michigan in Chicago

Chicago police released video Tuesday of a person on a wave runner not following the rules of the water.

The CPD Marine Unit tweeted out a video showing what could happen on Lake Michigan if you’re being reckless.

The video shows a person on a wave runner trying to jump a wake and riding too close to another vessel.

Chicago police, though, did say at least the rider had a life jacket on.

In the video, the rider ends up crashing into the back of another boat and falling off the wave runner.

No injuries were reported.

This comes as the Chicago area is plagued with extreme heat this week and residents are trying to keep cool.