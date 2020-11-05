Person pinned under Green Line train on West Side: police

A person was trapped under a Green Line train Thursday on the West Side, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of a male pinned under a train about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on his injuries or say how long he’d been stuck under the train.

Green Line service was suspended between Harlem and Ashland/Lake shortly after, according to an alert from the CTA.