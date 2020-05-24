Person released without charges in fatal shooting of teen in Washington Park

A person arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Washington Park on the South Side was released without being charged, according to police.

Someone approached Darnell Fisher about 10:05 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue and shot him in the chest and arm, authorities said.

Fisher was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Washington Park.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed Fisher died of his gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A person thought to be the shooter was taken into custody blocks away in the 5900 block of South Prairie after leading officers on a chase, police said. A weapon was recovered.

Prosecutors denied charges against that person and he was released shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, police said. The investigation is ongoing.