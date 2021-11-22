Person shot by Chicago police in West Garfield Park during exchange of gunfire; weapon recovered at scene

A Chicago police officer shot a person Sunday night after being fired upon in West Garfield Park, the Chicago Police Department said.

At about 8:34 p.m., tactical officers attempted to conduct an investigative stop on a male subject in the 200 block of North Kostner.

The male subject fled on foot and the officers pursued.

The officers were then fired upon, at which point, one officer returned fire, striking the male, police said.

He was transported to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were struck by gunfire.

One officer was transported to the hospital for observation and was listed in good condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

This officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.