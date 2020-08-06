Person shot by Dolton police officer

A person was shot by a Dolton police officer early Thursday in the south suburb, according to Illinois State Police.

State investigators were called to investigate a shooting that happened about 12:35 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, according to state police spokeswoman Delila Garcia.

The person suffered an injury that was not life-threatening, Garcia said.

Few details have been released on the shooting, which is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force. Illinois State Police are required by law to investigate police shootings in suburban departments.

Questions were referred to the Dolton Police Department. Chief Ernest Mobley did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Dolton had nine shootings involving police officers from 2005 through 2017, according to the Better Government Association.