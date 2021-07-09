Man gravely wounded during standoff with police in West Garfield Park

A man was shot during a standoff with police Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Paramedics responded to a call of someone shooting at police around 9:45 a.m. in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The paramedics picked up a wounded man from the scene and took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, Langford said. He described the person’s condition as "grave."

Police officers at the scene where a person was shot during a standoff with police Friday morning in the 100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue. (Anthony Vazquez)

No officers were injured, he said.

The U.S. Marshals Service was leading the investigation, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office, which was also on the scene.

A Chicago police spokesman was unable to immediately provide details.

CPD Supt. David Brown was expected to address reporters at noon.

