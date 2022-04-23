Person shot dead inside Snipes sneaker store in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

article

One person was shot dead inside a Snipes sneaker store in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting at 47th and Cottage Grove happened just before 1 p.m.

Chicago police said that a male of unknown age was shot in the chest by another male after an altercation. The victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The shooter took off.

