A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police officers found an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 12:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Marshfield Avenue. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.