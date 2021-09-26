Person shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle in the Loop
CHICAGO - A person was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle in the Loop Sunday morning.
The shooting occurred in 100 block of East Wacker.
Chicago police said the victim sustained several gunshot wounds around 8 a.m. while sitting in a vehicle with a known offender.
The victim is currently in critical condition.
Area Detectives are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
