A person was shot Saturday on the Bishop Ford Expressway in the Pullman area on the South Side.

About 3:15 p.m., two males were in a vehicle on the southbound ramp from Interstate 94 to Stony Island Avenue when shots were fired, striking the driver, Illinois State Police said.

The driver was treated at a local hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.