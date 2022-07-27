Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway
CHICAGO - A person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side.
The shooting took place around 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 290 near the Western Avenue exit, according to Illinois State Police.
One person was struck by the gunfire and was transported to a local hospital, state police said.
Lanes were shut down for roughly an hour as police investigated. They were reopened at 5:35 a.m.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov,