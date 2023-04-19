Person stabbed during fight in Hyde Park

A person was stabbed during a fight Tuesday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The male, whose age was unknown, was fighting with someone around 8:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 50th Street when they pulled out a knife and started stabbing him, police said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the chest and abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, according to CPD.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said the victim was "very uncooperative" and refused to answer any questions.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.