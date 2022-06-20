Person steals Chicago cop's taser during scuffle with suspect on CTA platform in Loop

Chicago police are searching for an individual who stole an officer's taser Monday night on a CTA platform.

Around 7:30 p.m., police say officers were conducting a platform check at the CTA Red Line stop near Roosevelt Road and State Street when they were waived down by a victim of domestic battery.

The victim told the officers who the offender was and as police attempted to detain the person, a physical altercation ensued.

One officer then put his taser down and an unknown second offender grabbed it and ran off, police said.

One offender is in custody and charges are pending against them.

A photo sent to FOX 32 showed a large police response in the area.

No further details were immediately available.