Person struck by Brown Line train in Albany Park

A person was rescued from being pinned under a Brown Line train Wednesday night in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

They were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Francisco Avenue.

The driver of the train was taken to Swedish Hospital for observation, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No other information was available.