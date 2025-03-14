Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County, Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kane County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Cook County, Grundy County, Porter County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Lake County, Central Cook County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:26 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County, Newton County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, DeKalb County, La Salle County, Kane County, McHenry County, Kendall County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Person struck by freight train near Lake Forest; Metra trains delayed

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated  March 14, 2025 2:24pm CDT
Lake Forest
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A freight train struck a pedestrian near Lake Forest, leading to extensive delays on the Milwaukee District/North Line, with trains operating at restricted speeds and some bypassing stops.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A freight train struck a pedestrian near Lake Forest, causing extensive delays Friday afternoon.

The Milwaukee District/North Line Metra trains are operating at restricted speeds because of the incident with some bypassing stops.

Passengers are advised to check Metra Tracker for updates.

What's next:

Officials have not provided an estimated time for normal service to resume. 

Passengers should stay tuned to Metra announcements and check Metra Tracker for real-time train locations and delay updates.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Metra. 

Lake ForestNewsMetra