Person struck by freight train near Lake Forest; Metra trains delayed

The Brief A freight train struck a pedestrian near Lake Forest, leading to extensive delays on the Milwaukee District/North Line, with trains operating at restricted speeds and some bypassing stops.



A freight train struck a pedestrian near Lake Forest, causing extensive delays Friday afternoon.

The Milwaukee District/North Line Metra trains are operating at restricted speeds because of the incident with some bypassing stops.

Passengers are advised to check Metra Tracker for updates.

What's next:

Officials have not provided an estimated time for normal service to resume.

Passengers should stay tuned to Metra announcements and check Metra Tracker for real-time train locations and delay updates.