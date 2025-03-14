Person struck by freight train near Lake Forest; Metra trains delayed
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - A freight train struck a pedestrian near Lake Forest, causing extensive delays Friday afternoon.
The Milwaukee District/North Line Metra trains are operating at restricted speeds because of the incident with some bypassing stops.
Passengers are advised to check Metra Tracker for updates.
What's next:
Officials have not provided an estimated time for normal service to resume.
Passengers should stay tuned to Metra announcements and check Metra Tracker for real-time train locations and delay updates.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Metra.