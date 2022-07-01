Person struck, killed by Amtrak train in Glenview: police

A person was killed Friday night when they were struck by an Amtrak train in suburban Chicago.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Glenview police responded to 2301 Lehigh Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by an Amtrak train at the Glen of North Glenview Train Station.

The Glenview Fire Department was then called to the scene and the person was pronounced dead, police said.

Glenview police are assisting the Amtrak Police Department in their investigation.

Amtrak told FOX 32 Chicago that train 340 was traveling from Milwaukee to Chicago when a person who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train.

No other injuries were reported.

Amtrak said 178 passengers and crew were on board the train.

No further details were immediately available.