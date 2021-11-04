Person who exited car holding handgun shot by Hammond police officer

A Hammond police officer shot a person Thursday morning who exited their car holding a gun.

Police were investigating a car crash around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Orchard Drive and Rhode Island Avenue when they found a person in a blue 2013 Infiniti SUV, according to Indiana State Police.

The officers made several attempts to have him exit the vehicle but he refused, state police said.

The person eventually exited the vehicle holding a handgun when he was shot by a Hammond police officer, state police said.

Officers rendered first aid until the person was transported by ambulance to the University of Illinois Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police recovered a "large capacity drum magazine" from the driver's side of the car, state police said.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police are the lead investigative agency in this case.

