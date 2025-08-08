PETA joins search for blind Chicago man’s stolen emotional support dog

The Brief PETA is now offering $5,000 for the safe return of Bam Bam, a 14-year-old emotional support dog stolen from a blind man’s yard on June 5. Angel Santiago, who is legally blind, has been handing out flyers and calling for Bam Bam daily since the theft near Monticello and Fullerton. The community is rallying behind Santiago, with iHeart DJ Klinger contributing $500 and police urging anyone with tips to call authorities or PETA’s 24/7 hotline.



More support is on the way to help a blind man from Chicago get his emotional support dog back.

Imagine losing your closest companion and not being able to see who took him. That was the reality for Angel Santiago, who is legally blind.

Despite how heartbreaking his story is, the beauty is when the community comes together.

What we know:

Animal rights group PETA is now stepping in with a reward they hope will bring Bam Bam home.

The 14-year-old tan Dotson mix was stolen from Santiago's backyard near Monticello and Fullerton on the morning of June 5.

Despite trying to stop the two people, they slipped away with Santiago's beloved dog.

Since then, he walks miles each day handing out flyers, calling out Bam Bam’s name, hoping someone sees something. The dog was microchipped but wasn’t wearing his collar at the time.

The reward money was already set $1,000. Then hours ago, Fox 32 heard from Klinger, a DJ with iHeart Media. He added $500 to the pool.

But now, PETA is offering up $5,000 for Bam Bam’s safe return.

What they're saying:

PETA says public awareness could be the key to bringing Bam Bam home.

"I mean, anyone who would kidnap a dog from a blind man is obviously and seriously lacking empathy and also likely a danger to others that they're around," said PETA spokesperson Dani Duffy. "So it's really important that anyone who has information about Bam Bam calls the police really matters to us most is getting Bam Bam back home."

What you can do:

PETA does have an around the clock hotline you can call if you see Bam Bam. Santiago has received some credible tips that he's vetting.