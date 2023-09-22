Petition against Costco development in Burr Ridge gains momentum

A petition is in front of Burr Ridge officials pushing against the possibility for a Costco development in the village.

The Patch reports more than 450 people have signed it as of Friday morning.

The village has repeatedly said there hasn't been a formal offer yet.

In statement, the village said last month the project would be at the old CNH property.

Residents pushing back say they're concerned with traffic issues, noise, environmental damage and impact on property values.