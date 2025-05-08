Phil Perez enters Illinois governor's race with grassroots message as Pritzker eyes national stage

The Brief Phil Perez, a union mechanic and local commissioner from Posen, announced his 2026 gubernatorial bid Thursday on Facebook. Perez called for a "fresh start" in Illinois, citing concerns over taxes, crime, and public services. Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker has not confirmed plans for a third term but continues to raise his national profile ahead of a congressional hearing on immigration.



A local union mechanic and park district commissioner says he’s ready to bring real-world experience to Illinois' top job.

On Thursday, Phillip Perez announced on Facebook that he’s running for governor in 2026.

What we know:

Perez, who lives in south suburban Posen with his wife and four children, shared his campaign kickoff on social media, saying it’s time for a "fresh start" in Illinois leadership.

"I am officially announcing that I am running for Governor of Illinois," Perez wrote. "I will work tirelessly to put our citizens first, and lay the groundwork today for a prosperous tomorrow."

A heavy-duty fleet mechanic and public servant at the Posen Park District, Perez said he’s seen firsthand how state policy affects working families. He criticized high taxes, crime, and deteriorating public services as key reasons why people are leaving Illinois.

"I am tired of fearing for my children’s safety," he said. "I am tired of being gouged by fees and taxes while our roads fall apart, our schools are underfunded, and our citizens go hungry and homeless."

He positioned himself as a non-traditional candidate, saying, "Illinois doesn’t need another politician or billionaire businessman. We need a real person who can make real change."

What we don't know:

Perez has not yet detailed specific policy proposals or where he stands on the issues.

It’s also unclear who else will enter the race or whether Gov. JB Pritzker plans to seek a third term.

Phillip Perez and Gov. JB Pritzker | Provided and Getty Images

What's next:

While Perez builds his campaign, all eyes remain on Gov. Pritzker. Though he hasn’t announced his 2026 intentions, his presence is growing nationally.

Pritzker is slated to testify before Congress on June 12 as part of an inquiry into state sanctuary policies. He will appear alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a hearing led by House Republicans.

The hearing adds to speculation that Pritzker could be eyeing a 2028 presidential run. Recently, he criticized President Donald Trump on Fox News and pushed back on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who attacked Illinois' sanctuary stance during a visit to Springfield on Wednesday.

"Secretary Noem must have not realized she was visiting during Latino Unity Day where we come together celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our community. Today, Secretary Noem was met by a force stronger than her: the people of Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement. "Illinoisans are sending a clear message to Trump’s lackeys that we will not let you mess with us without a resistance."

Whether Pritzker decides to run for governor again or possibly president, Perez has made it clear he wants to offer Illinois voters a new direction.