Phone snatcher targets Blue Line riders on West Side: police

Police are warning residents about a series of cellphone thefts this month at CTA Blue Line stations on the West Side.

In each case, someone snatched phones from victims at CTA stations, according to a community alert from Chicago police. If victims resisted, the suspect would “batter or use force” to take their property.

The robberies occurred:

Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Western station, 430 S. Western Ave.;

About 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Kedzie-Homan station, 530 S. Kedzie Ave.;

About 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pulaski station, 530 S. Pulaski Road; and

About 7:30 Aug. 18 at the Kedzie-Homan station, 530 S. Kedzie.

The suspect is described as a teenage boy between 15 and 18 years old, police said. He wore a white shirt, dark blue or black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.