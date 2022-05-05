Photos: 2 semi-trailers get stuck under same Joliet railroad viaduct in two separate incidents

article

Two semi-trailers crashed into a railroad viaduct in Joliet in two separate instances Thursday morning.

At about 5:24 a.m., Joliet officers responded to a railroad viaduct located on North Scott Street north of Irving Street for a crash.

According to preliminary information, a semi tractor-trailer driven by 59-year-old Sam Tagoe, of Plainfield, was northbound on North Scott Street in the right lane when the top of the semi-trailer struck the viaduct, causing the trailer to tip on its side.

The viaduct was damaged from the collision, police said.

Two trucks stuck under Joliet viaduct | CREDIT: Joliet Police

Police say that officers were working on this scene at 6:30 a.m., when another semi tractor-trailer, driven by 44-year-old Israel Gonzalez, of Crest Hill, struck the same viaduct.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Representatives from BNSF Railroad responded to inspect the viaduct, authorities said.

Neither driver was injured.

Both drivers were cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Advertisement