Photos: Mother goose returns to Peoples Gas facilities in Chicago just in time for Mother's Day

A mother goose returned to the Peoples Gas facilities in North Park just in time for Mother's Day!

Each spring, the mother goose lays eggs on the grassy rooftop of the "North Shop" facility.

This year, she has seven new goslings!

Momma Goose preparing her nest on our Green Roof in early April Expand

The facility is located at Peterson and Pulaski.

Peoples Gas says their employees look forward to the family of Canadian Geese arriving each year, and their Green Roof is designed to be environmentally friendly.

Baby geese right after hatching

