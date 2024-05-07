Orland Park hit hard by hail, flooding

Orland Park residents were hit hard by hail and flooding during Tuesday afternoon's severe storms.

Viewer-submitted photos depicted hail the size of quarters. Several photos also showed hail covering entire yards.

The heaviest of the storm hit the suburb around 4:30 p.m.

The Orland Park Public Works Department had to clear several sewers because of flooding from the storm.

Due to heavy winds and rain from the severe weather, branches and leaves were also seen scattered in the streets and yards.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.