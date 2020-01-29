Photos released of car wanted in Gary fatal shooting

article

Police released photos Wednesday of a car wanted in connection with a shooting last year that killed a 21-year-old man in northwest Indiana.

On Nov 1., 2019, Wanya Burnside was riding in an SUV with family in the 1300 block of Noble Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Investigators are looking for a 2006-2013 silver-colored Chevy Impala which may have been used in the shooting, Martinez Jr. said.

Image released by police Jan. 29, 2020, of a silver-colored vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in Gary, Indiana. | Lake County sheriff’s department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.