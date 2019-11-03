Pilot lands plane on golf course in suburban Glenview

article

A pilot had to make an emergency landing on a golf course in suburban Glenview on Sunday afternoon.

Golfers said the plane hit a couple of trees before landing at the Glenview Park Golf Club. No one was hurt.

"We were on 13 ready to tee off, and then it did a nice landing. I called it in right away. It was pretty scary though, it just flew in right over our heads," said golfer Dave Cederberg.

There is no word on what caused the plane to land on the golf course.