Pilot makes emergency landing on Veterans Memorial Tollway near Bolingbrook

A pilot was uninjured when a small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the Veterans Memorial Tollway in Will County.

The pilot was flying a white single-engine Beechcraft G33 from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Brookeridge Airpark Airport in Downers Grove when the plane started experiencing troubles about 2 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane landed on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 at mile post 13.7 near Bolingbrook, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground, and nobody was injured.

The plane was in the air for about 48 minutes, according to FltPlan.com, which tracks flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.