Pilsen armed robberies: 2 held up at gunpoint overnight

Two men were robbed minutes apart Tuesday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood.

A 42-year-old was approached by three gunmen who demanded his property around 4:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Allport Street, according to police.

The victim complied and the suspects stole his belongings and fled the scene in a white sedan.

Ten minutes later, a 67-year-old was leaving a business in the 600 block of West Cermak Road when three gunmen walked up and demanded his property, police said.

One of the suspects struck the victim on the head, causing a small cut, before stealing his stuff.

The trio got into a white Kia sedan and fled the scene.

Police have not said if they believe the armed robberies are connected.

Area Three detectives are investigating both instances.