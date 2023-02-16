Pilsen homeowners protest over increase in property taxes

Pilsen homeowners are outraged over an increase in taxes they say is leaving some unable to pay.

Property owners say their bills doubled or tripled from last year.

The average tax bill in Pilsen jumped 46 percent, a greater increase than in any other Chicago neighborhood.

On Thursday, they held a rally outside Treasurer Maria Pappas' office at the Cook County building.

"Last year, taxes was $6,000 for my home, now I have to come up with $11,000. We are just middle-class families trying to make ends meet in Pilsen," said lifelong Pilsen resident and property owner, Diana. "I have to resolve this some way, if not I am getting kicked out of my neighborhood, my home, where I grew up."

The neighborhood's alderman said he wants the state legislature to take action, making it illegal to increase property taxes by more than 25 percent and forcing a moratorium on fees and fines associated with late payments.