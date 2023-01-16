Pilsen mural honors MLK, other inspiring leaders

A vibrant mural now occupies a wall bordering the playground of Barrett Park in Pilsen.

The mural was created by artist Jesus Chucho Rodriguez and a group of After School Matters students.

The painting is titled "Libertad", which is the Spanish word for freedom.

The mural was designed to bring color, strength, and life to the park.

The teen artists selected the theme of inspiring leaders, activists, and artists, including Cesar Chavez, Mahatma Ghandi, Frida Kahlo, Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King Junior.