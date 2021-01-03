Expand / Collapse search

Pilsen residents protest opening of arcade, bar

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Pilsen
Pilsen residents protested this weekend over the opening of a new bar and arcade.

CHICAGO - Two dozen residents protested on Saturday against the opening of Headquarters Beercade and Color Cocktail Factory in Pilsen.

The businesses will be located at 917 W. 18th St.

Long-time residents fear the arcade and bar will create a public nuisance. More than anything, the group opposes the venues being granted liquor permits.

"The late night fighting - they come out of this building all drunk. They’re defecating in the alleys. . . it’s terrible," one resident said.

"Pilsen has more land-locked blocks than any other part of the city. There’s a real parking problem here. They have no garages, they need street parking," another person who attended the protest said.

Headquarters Beercade was actually denied a liquor license by the city of Chicago, but the owner appealed to the Illinois Liquor License Commission, and was granted a conditional license.


 