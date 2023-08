A man was fatally shot in the chest Sunday morning in Pilsen.

Chicago police say a 36-year-old man was in the 1500 block of West 18th Street at 2:42 a.m. when an unknown male began shooting at him.

The victim was struck in the chest and self-transported to St. Anthony's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.