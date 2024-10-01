Princeton Park shooting leaves 3 wounded, 1 seriously

The Brief Three men were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting while sitting in a vehicle in Princeton Park Monday night. All victims were taken to the hospital, and no arrests have been made.



Three men were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting Monday night in the Princeton Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The victims were in a vehicle around 10 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 9300 block of South Stewart Avenue, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg. Paramedics took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition.

The two other men in the car, both 28 years old, were also shot. One was grazed by gunfire on the head while the other was shot in the hand. They were taken to the same hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating