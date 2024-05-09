'A Pint for Kim' blood drive marks 5th year, aims to break donation record

There's a critical blood shortage across the country, and now more than ever, there's incentive to roll up your sleeve.

Here at home, you can donate in honor of Naperville mom Kim Sandford, who lost her life to cancer. Kim lost her battle with a rare form of cancer in March 2020, leaving behind a husband and children.

This weekend, you can help other moms and dads too. The event, "A Pint for Kim," is going on its 5th year. Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Ryan Sweeney was at the marquee Wrigley Field encouraging people to come out to the blood donation event this Mother's Day weekend at Naperville North High School, where Kim's sons attend.

The non-profit has beaten the state record for the number of people donating blood. This year, "A Pint's" hopes to draw 800-plus people.

"When she started that chemotherapy, that's when we learned that the largest use of donated blood goes to cancer patients. And all of us were like, ‘How could we not know this?’ Right? Like. Cancer impacts everybody. Everyone either, directly or you know, someone," said Kim's sister, Kristyn Benedyk.

The event is this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Naperville North High on Mill Street.