Pipe bursts at Loyola dorm
CHICAGO - A dorm at Loyola University is experiencing flooding due to a burst pipe.
According to the school, Mertz Hall located on Loyola Avenue started flooding Sunday.
A spokesperson for the school released the following statement.
Mertz Hall experienced flooding on December 25 due to a burst pipe. Remediation started immediately and with crews beginning work the same day. With the health, safety, and well-being of our students as our top priority, the University is working diligently to address the situation while students are away for the winter break. The University will continue to communicate with Mertz Hall residents to provide updates and respond to questions.