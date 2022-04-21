Piping plover Monty makes his return to Montrose Beach

Chicago's favorite lovebird is back at Montrose Beach.

While it might look like the other Piping Plovers spotted around Chicago in recent days, FOX 32 is told that this is Monty himself.

Monty and his mate, Rose, were the first Piping Plover couple to shack up in the city since the 1950s, and their return has helped sustain the population of the rare bird.

On Tuesday, another Piping Plover was spotted at Rainbow Beach on Chicago's South Side.