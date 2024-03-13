Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup: Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen, Black Pumas to headline summer fest
CHICAGO - The lineup for the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival summer festival on Chicago's West Side was revealed Wednesday.
The music festival is scheduled for Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21 at Union Park with headliners like Alanis Morissette, Carley Rae Jepsen and Black Pumas.
Tickets for the festival went on sale Wednesday morning, with three-day passes going for $219 and single-day passes price at $109.
Also available is the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, which includes many exclusive amenities for $399 for a three-day pass, and $199 for a single-day pass. More details can be found HERE.
2024 Lineup (Pitchfork Music Festival)
All tickets are on a tiered pricing system and payment plans are available.
The daily music lineups are as follows:
FRIDAY 7/19
- Black Pumas
- Jai Paul
- 100 Gecs
- Jeff Rosenstock
- Yaeji
- sudan archives
- Amen Dunes
- Billy Woods
- Kenny Segal
- Tkay Maidza
- Doss
- Ml Buch
- Rosali
- Angry Blackmen
- Black Duck
SATURDAY 7/20
- Jamie XX
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Jessie Ware
- De La Soul
- Unwound
- Bratmobile
- Wednesday
- Water From Your Eyes
- Sweeping Promises
- Feeble Little Horse
- Hotline TNT
- Kara Jackson
- L’Rain
- Lifeguard
SUNDAY 7/21
- Alanis Morissette
- Brittany Howard
- Muna
- Grandmaster Flash
- Les Savy Fav
- Crumb
- Jessica Pratt
- Mannequin Pussy
- Hailu Mergia
- Model/Actriz
- Nala Sinephro
- Maxo
- Joanna Sternberg
- Akenya
For more information on the festival, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com.