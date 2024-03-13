Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup: Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen, Black Pumas to headline summer fest

The lineup for the 2024 Pitchfork Music Festival summer festival on Chicago's West Side was revealed Wednesday.

The music festival is scheduled for Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21 at Union Park with headliners like Alanis Morissette, Carley Rae Jepsen and Black Pumas.

Tickets for the festival went on sale Wednesday morning, with three-day passes going for $219 and single-day passes price at $109.

Also available is the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, which includes many exclusive amenities for $399 for a three-day pass, and $199 for a single-day pass. More details can be found HERE.

2024 Lineup (Pitchfork Music Festival)

All tickets are on a tiered pricing system and payment plans are available.

The daily music lineups are as follows:

FRIDAY 7/19

Black Pumas

Jai Paul

100 Gecs

Jeff Rosenstock

Yaeji

sudan archives

Amen Dunes

Billy Woods

Kenny Segal

Tkay Maidza

Doss

Ml Buch

Rosali

Angry Blackmen

Black Duck

SATURDAY 7/20

Jamie XX

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jessie Ware

De La Soul

Unwound

Bratmobile

Wednesday

Water From Your Eyes

Sweeping Promises

Feeble Little Horse

Hotline TNT

Kara Jackson

L’Rain

Lifeguard

SUNDAY 7/21

Alanis Morissette

Brittany Howard

Muna

Grandmaster Flash

Les Savy Fav

Crumb

Jessica Pratt

Mannequin Pussy

Hailu Mergia

Model/Actriz

Nala Sinephro

Maxo

Joanna Sternberg

Akenya

For more information on the festival, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com.