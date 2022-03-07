Pitchfork Music Festival returns to Chicago this summer: See the lineup

The Pitchfork Music Festival is returning to Chicago’s Union Park this summer.

The event will take place from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17. The headliners will include The National, Mitski, and The Roots.

"This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation," Editor in Chief of Pitchfork Puja Patel said in a statement. "Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together."

Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CST. Three-day passes will cost $200 and single-day passes are $99.

Also available is the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, which includes many exclusive amenities. It is $399 for a three-day pass and $199 for a single-day pass. More details can be found HERE.

The daily music lineups are as follows:

FRIDAY

The National

Spiritualized

Parquet Courts

Tierra Whack

Amber Mark

Dawn Richard

Tkay Maidza

Indigo De Souza

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

SPELLLING

Camp Cope

Wiki

Ethel Cain

CupcakKe

SATURDAY

Mitski

Japanese Breakfast

Lucy Dacus

Low

Magdalena Bay

Dry Cleaning

Karate

Iceage

Yeule

Arooj Aftab

The Armed

Chubby & the Gang

Hyd

Jeff Parker & the New Breed

SUNDAY

The Roots

Toro Y Moi

Earl Sweatshirt

Noname

BADBADNOTGOOD

Cate Le Bon

Tirzah

Xenia Rubinos

Erika de Casier

Injury Reserve

KAINA

L’Rain

Sofia Kourtesis

Pink Siifu

For more information on the festival, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com.