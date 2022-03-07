Pitchfork Music Festival returns to Chicago this summer: See the lineup
CHICAGO - The Pitchfork Music Festival is returning to Chicago’s Union Park this summer.
The event will take place from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17. The headliners will include The National, Mitski, and The Roots.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
"This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation," Editor in Chief of Pitchfork Puja Patel said in a statement. "Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together."
Pitchfork Music Festival
Tickets for the festival will go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. CST. Three-day passes will cost $200 and single-day passes are $99.
Also available is the Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, which includes many exclusive amenities. It is $399 for a three-day pass and $199 for a single-day pass. More details can be found HERE.
The daily music lineups are as follows:
FRIDAY
- The National
- Spiritualized
- Parquet Courts
- Tierra Whack
- Amber Mark
- Dawn Richard
- Tkay Maidza
- Indigo De Souza
- SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE
- SPELLLING
- Camp Cope
- Wiki
- Ethel Cain
- CupcakKe
SATURDAY
- Mitski
- Japanese Breakfast
- Lucy Dacus
- Low
- Magdalena Bay
- Dry Cleaning
- Karate
- Iceage
- Yeule
- Arooj Aftab
- The Armed
- Chubby & the Gang
- Hyd
- Jeff Parker & the New Breed
SUNDAY
- The Roots
- Toro Y Moi
- Earl Sweatshirt
- Noname
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Cate Le Bon
- Tirzah
- Xenia Rubinos
- Erika de Casier
- Injury Reserve
- KAINA
- L’Rain
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Pink Siifu
Advertisement
For more information on the festival, visit PitchforkMusicFestival.com.