Plainfield Community School District cancels class Monday because of staffing issues

Students in Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 will not have school on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, the district announced that because of "logistical transportation and staff issues related to a rise in COVID-19 related cases," class will not be held. This also means no remote class. Students and staff are not expected to attend.

This is the second day that Plainfield has been closed because of COVID-related staffing issues; they were also closed on Friday.

The missed school days will be made up on May 27 and May 31.

The district said another update about the status of class on Tuesday will be released on Monday.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS