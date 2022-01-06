Plainfield school district uses emergency day off due to COVID-19 surge, lack of staff
PLAINFIELD - A Plainfield school district is taking an emergency day off Friday due to logistical transportation staffing issues, stemming from a rise in COVID-19 related cases.
Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 announced the day off around 9:45 a.m., Thursday. It will be a non-attendance day for students and staff, with no remote learning.
The school district will make up the missed day on May 27, as part of its five emergency days budgeted into the 2021-22 school year.
District 202 plans to return to in-person learning on Monday.
This decision comes as schools across the Chicagoland area contemplate if remote learning should make a temporary comeback, as coronavirus cases surge.