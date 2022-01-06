Plainfield school district uses emergency day off due to COVID-19 surge, lack of staff

A Plainfield school district is taking an emergency day off Friday due to logistical transportation staffing issues, stemming from a rise in COVID-19 related cases.

Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 announced the day off around 9:45 a.m., Thursday. It will be a non-attendance day for students and staff, with no remote learning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The school district will make up the missed day on May 27, as part of its five emergency days budgeted into the 2021-22 school year.

District 202 plans to return to in-person learning on Monday.

Advertisement

This decision comes as schools across the Chicagoland area contemplate if remote learning should make a temporary comeback, as coronavirus cases surge.