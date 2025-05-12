Plainfield man accused of possessing roosters, gear tied to illegal animal fighting

The Brief Prosecutors allege Jose Miguel Alicea-Reyes was found with cockfighting equipment and six roosters. Authorities say he admitted to owning the birds and had nearly $10,000 in cash at the time. He faces seven felony charges in McHenry County related to animal fighting and paraphernalia.



A Plainfield man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say they found him in possession of six roosters and a cache of items commonly used in cockfighting.

What we know:

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Jose Miguel Alicea-Reyes with seven counts related to illegal animal fighting, including owning animals for sport fighting and possessing cockfighting paraphernalia.

Jose Miguel Alicea-Reyes, 51. (McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

According to the criminal complaint, Alicea-Reyes was stopped around 5:20 a.m. on May 10, 2025. Investigators say he admitted to owning the roosters and was also transporting equipment including sharpened steel spurs, padded beak covers, hypodermic needles, and injectable antibiotics—items that authorities say are commonly used to prepare animals for fighting. Police also recovered $9,697 in cash.

One of the charges specifically accuses Alicea-Reyes of possessing or attempting to sell gear used in animal fighting. The remaining six charges involve alleged ownership and intent to use animals in fights for entertainment or wagering purposes.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what led authorities to stop or search Alicea-Reyes, or whether the investigation is connected to a broader animal fighting operation.

What's next:

Alicea-Reyes, 51, is expected to appear in court on Monday to face the felony charges. Each count is classified as a Class 4 felony under Illinois law. If convicted, he could face prison time and fines.