Plainfield man arrested in connection with shooting at Joliet bar

A Plainfield man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left three people hurt at a bar in Joliet last month.

Keenan Watt, 33, was accused of shooting two women and a man at Eden Bar and Grill located at 926 Gardner Street on Sept. 22.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Watt on Tuesday. The US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force was informed that Watt was at a residence in the 7700 block of Oleander Drive on Friday.

Members of the Joliet Police Special Operation Squad and Crisis Negotiation Team surrounded the home and waited for Watt to leave the residence. He was arrested a short time later.

Watt was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of armed habitual criminal, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by felon.

He was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.