Plainfield man charged after pushing car dealership employee who was dressed as Santa

article

A 64-year-old man has been charged after pushing an employee at a car dealership who was dressed as Santa.

Peter Steinys, 64, of Plainfield, was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

On Friday, Joliet police officers responded to the Hawk Auto Group, located at 2861 W. Jefferson Street, at 7:25 p.m. for a report of a battery.

During an investigation, officers determined that Steinys grew angry while inside the dealership and began yelling at an employee.

Steinys then pushed the employee with both hands, and then approached another employee before being separated and escorted out by his family, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

During the investigation, Steinys went to the Joliet Police Department and told officers that he pushed an employee who was dressed as Santa because the employee bumped into him with his Santa belly, authorities said.

Advertisement

Steinys was arrested, booked and released on bond for the incident.